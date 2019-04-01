Accrington Stanley v Sunderland: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Have your say

Sunderland return to League One action for the first time in 17 days when they face Accrington Stanley on Wednesday.

Jack Ross’ side had made the trip to the Wham Stadium earlier in the season, however the match was postponed due to heavy rain with a scoreline poised at 1-1.

Pressure is on the Black Cats to find a way to victory otherwise risk blowing their automatic promotion hopes, just days after their Checkatrade Trophy final defeat to Portsmouth.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 7:45pm on Wednesday, April 3 at the Wham Stadium.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the action via the Sunderland AFC live match day blog.

Where can I get updates from the match?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via our Sunderland AFC live blog. Be sure to tune into the Sunderland Echo website after the game for post-match reaction.

Alternatively, you can follow our writers on Twitter @Phil__Smith and @RichMennear.

What’s the latest team news?

Adam Matthews is touch-and-go ahead of kick-off after missing Sunday’s defeat at Wembley while Bryan Oviedo and Denver Hume are available.

Chris Maguire is closing in on his return from injury, although it is likely he will once again watch from the stands alongside Duncan Watmore.

Who is the referee?

John Brooks is the referee. He took charge of the Black Cats’ opening day 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic in August.

His assistants will be Robert Merchant and Nick Hopton while Michael Salisbury has been appointed fourth official.

What is the form of Accrington and Sunderland?

Sunderland are currently on a 19-game unbeaten run, though remain six points outside the automatic promotion places with three games in-hand.

Meanwhile, Accrington, after a strong start to the season, have drifted into the relegation battle with just two league wins in 2019 - which includes one win in their last seven matches.

Accrington (last six): LLWLLL

Sunderland (last six): WDDWWW

What are the betting odds?

Sunderland win: 19/20

Draw: 12/5

Accrington win: 13/5