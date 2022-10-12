The EFL today offered to make every match available for live broadcast from 2024-25 in a groundbreaking move for football in the United Kingdom.

Under the current rules, any EFL fixture with a 3pm kick-off falls under the “blackout” rule, meaning the game cannot be shown on TV or streamed in the United Kingdom. The rule was set up to protect attendance figures and dates back to the 1960s.

At the moment, only overseas Sunderland fans can tune into the club’s streaming service to watch 3pm kick-offs. However, the EFL have confirmed that an invitation to bid for live rights will be sent out to interested parties in the next 24 hours – a move which could lead to the end of the blackout.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: A general view of the Puma EFL match ball prior to the Carabao Cup First Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough on August 01, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The EFL will likely target social media and streaming powerhouses, including Facebook, Netflix, Google, Apple and Amazon as well as the main domestic rights holders, Sky Sports and BT Sport.

And Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt took to Twitter to have his say.

“Someone once said streaming will become the media deal, it will become more important than the TV deal. Which is why we need to be serious and make sure its operation is fair and sustainable.

“Had lots of discussion with @EFL and many others on this subject, I’m 100% behind the collective @EFL exploring all options for a new future for us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad