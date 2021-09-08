Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman delivers verdict ahead of Sunderland clash

That’s after the Wearsiders last won against Wycombe Wanderers in League One with a brace from Ross Stewart and a goal from Elliot Embleton.

Sunderland, though, enjoyed last weekend off due to international call-ups after the clash with Sheffield Wednesday was postponed

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting Sunderland and League One stories from around the web:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman

John Coleman talks Sunderland ahead of League One clash

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has delivered his verdict ahead of his side’s clash with Sunderland in League One this weekend.

Stanley currently sitting in second position in the third teir with just goal-difference separating Coleman’s side from Sunderland.

Both Sunderland and Stanley have gained 12 points so far this campaign.

But the two sides will face off on Wearside once again on Saturday at 3pm. Stanley finished 11th last season whilst Sunderland finished fourth.

“It’s too early to get carried away with where we are in the league,” he said. “But we are happy with our points return in the first six games.

“We started off well, scored a well-worked goal and I am delighted for Joel [Mombongo] to get off the mark as he had been frustrated missing chances and that will do him the world of good.

“After that we idled and they dominated 20 minutes of the first half. There were a few harsh words said at half-time and thankfully we responded.

“I know we will get better. Ethan Hamilton came on and showed a different dynamic, Jovan Malcolm got his first taste of this type of football and Joel got his goal.

“Colby Bishop looks like the top player he is and that’s why clubs will be queuing up for him in January.

“We have our skipper Seamus Conneely coming back, Joe Pritchard is arguably one of the most exciting players in League One and John O’Sullivan who will give his all.

“In three or four weeks, we could have a really strong squad with a lot of young kids chomping at the bit to come and help us.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.