Accrington Stanley 2 Sunderland 1: Story of the day after Korede Adedoyin's winner and Ross Stewart penalty

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at Accrington Stanley in a pre-season friendly.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 5:41 pm

Alex Neil’s side opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time when Jack Clarke was fouled in the penalty area and Ross Stewart converted the subsequent spot kick.

The hosts drew level just after the hour mark when Bailey Wright conceded a penalty and Sean McConville sent Anthony Patterson the wrong way, before substitute Kodede Adedoyin made it 2-1.

The Black Cats have one more friendly ahead of their Championship opener against Coventry next weekend, with the team set to travel to Hartlepool on Monday.

Bailey Wright

Here’s how the match played out:

LIVE: Accrington Stanley 2 (McConville, 63, pen) (Adedoyin, 74) Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 45, pen)

Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:58

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch (O’Nien, 66), Ballard, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke (Embleton, 74), Stewart
  • Subs: Richardson, Hume, Batth, Alese, O’Nien, Embleton, Matete, Diamond, Taylor
  • Accrington Stanley XI: Jensen, Clark, Sangare, Rodgers, Proctor, Coyle, Whalley, Hamilton, Lowe, Pritchard, McConville
  • Subs: Savin, Pell, Conneely, Longelo, Adedoyin, Nolan, Perritt, Fenlon, Leigh, Martin, O’Brien
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:58

Reaction from the Wham Stadium

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:57

Full-Time: Accrington Stanley 2 Sunderland 1

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:52

Two minutes added time

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:50

88’ Adedoyin booked

There’s a late clash after Adedoyin tried to hold onto the ball and waste time in the corner.

Cirkin and Patterson tried to get the ball back before players from both teams came together.

Adedoyin was booked after the incident.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:46

84’ O’Nien down

That was concerning as O’Nien went down after a clash in the Sunderland box and needed treatment.

He’s back on now and will continue.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:44

Today’s attendance: 1,782 (1,015 from Sunderland)

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:44

82’ Embleton to the left

Sunderland have stayed in the same system with Embleton replacing Clarke on the left.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:41

79’ Sunderland panicking

Sunderland have completely lost control here.

Another throw from the left caused another goalmouth scramble before Cirkin cleared the ball.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:38

76’ Embleton replaces Clarke

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:40

74’ GOAL! Accrington (Adedoyin)

Another mix up at the back after an Accrington throw from the right.

The ball dropped to Adedoyin and the substitute converted from close range.

Ross StewartSunderlandAlex Neil