'Absolute...": Sunderland midfielder delivers emphatic and exciting Jobe verdict

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has backed his new team mate Jobe Bellingham to rise to the pressure of playing in the Stadium of Light after the 17-year-old announced himself with a match-winning brace against Rotherham United.

Jobe has started all three of Sunderland's Championship games so far and made a major impression on Neil during the pre-season programme.

He has made a strong start to his Black Cats career and Neil says he is showing that he has the talent to match his remarkable athleticism for a player so young.

Neil, who now has over 100 career appearances under his belt, says the mental challenge of being in such a pressurised environment will be the biggest step up but has no doubts that he is ready to thrive.

Neil said: "He makes me look like a 17-year-old! He's an absolute freak of nature, physically. I have never seen a 17-year-old that size.

"Technically, he is a top, top, player as well.

"He has come here to play in front of 40,000 every week and that is something he is going to have to take on mentally, because we can all see how good a player he is technically, physically, and tactically.

"It is a different kettle of fish playing up here in front of these fans, but from what I've seen of his personality, he'll take it on just fine."

Speaking after the Rotherham win, Mowbray paid tribute to Jobe's willingness to learn and adapt, having played much of the game essentially as a striker.

"He showed good flexibility today because we asked him to play a bit deeper with Dack a bit higher, and we switched it and he's got his goals to help the team win," Mowbray said.

"We don't expect that [leading the line] from Jobe, I think he can play wide, I think he can be one of the holding midfielders and he can be one of the running eights, or a number ten.

"I think Jobe's greatest asset is he wants to learn. He's always asking questions every day, asking us coaches about where we want him and why and what he should be doing.