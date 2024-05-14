Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland man will see his contract expire this summer but continues to contribute for the under-21s

Ellis Taylor has reacted on social media after helping Sunderland under-21s to the semi-final of the Premier League 2 play-offs.

Sunderland came from behind three times before beating West Ham 5-3 on penalties in the quarter-finals at Eppleton CW on Monday night with Taylor captaining the side amid contract uncertainty.

Tom Watson converted the winning spot kick after Taylor had cancelled out Gideon Kodua’s opener to take the game to extra-time. Caden Kelly and Watson then scored dramatic equalisers as Graeme Murty’s side came from 2-1 and 3-2 down to force a shootout in the additional 30 minutes. The young Black Cats will face Reading in the last four of the competition.

After the game, Taylor took to social media to react to the win, saying: “Special team, special plays, special players!!!!!! Absolute pleasure to be a part of. Let’s go the whole way now!”

Taylor, 21, was part of Sunderland’s first-team squad several times at the start of this season, before suffering an injury setback earlier this year and will see his contract expire this summer.

“It’s really important for him and his career because he’s a great person to work with and a good player,” Murty replied when asked about Taylor’s return last April. “He’s a bit rusty from where he was but his attitude and his drive and his personality kind of transmits itself to the group.

