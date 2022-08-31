Abdoullah Ba reacts and tells Sunderland fans what to expect after long-term deal is completed

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ba has joined on a long-term contract subject to international clearance and the work permit process being concluded, and is at the Stadium of Light alongside PSG loanee Edouard Michut on Wednesday night.

Amad Diallo is also understood to be present for Tony Mowbray’s first game in charge as he closes in on a loan switch from Manchester United.

Ba has been capped France at Under-16, 17 and 19 level, earning 28 caps for Les Bleuets, and featured alongside Michut.

Abdoullah Ba has become the second signing of the Tony Mowbray era

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder said he would bring versatility and a willingness to get forward to the Sunderland midfield.

“I’m very happy to be here because this is a big Club and one that has a lot of ambition, so I want to make a lot of progress and make sure we keep building on our history,” he said.

"I’m a midfielder, but I can play a lot of positions and I play with both feet – I like to have the ball to make passes and I also like to attack. I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started with Sunderland AFC.”

Sources in France have indicated that Sunderland have paid in the region of one million euros for the 19-year-old, who featured in the first five games of the Ligue 1 season.