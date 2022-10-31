Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and two other Sunderland first-teamers start U21s fixture at Newcastle
Sunderland have named four first-team players in their under-21s side to face Newcastle at St James’ Park.
Goalkeeper Alex Bass, Jay Matete, Niall Huggins and Abdoullah Ba will all start for the young Black Cats, while Ellis Taylor has also been named in the starting XI despite spending the first few months of the season on loan at Hartlepool.
Winger Michael Spellman and striker Max Thompson are also available again following suspensions.
Jewison Bennette has been named on the bench for Graeme Murty’s side.
Sunderland XI: Bass, Huggins, Johnson, Crompton, Newall, Ba, Matete, Spellman, Taylor, Gardiner, Thompson
Subs: Richardson, Jessup, Kachosa, Bennette, Burke