Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and two other Sunderland first-teamers start U21s fixture at Newcastle

Sunderland have named four first-team players in their under-21s side to face Newcastle at St James’ Park.

By Joe Nicholson
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Goalkeeper Alex Bass, Jay Matete, Niall Huggins and Abdoullah Ba will all start for the young Black Cats, while Ellis Taylor has also been named in the starting XI despite spending the first few months of the season on loan at Hartlepool.

Winger Michael Spellman and striker Max Thompson are also available again following suspensions.

Jewison Bennette has been named on the bench for Graeme Murty’s side.

Abdoullah Ba playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland XI: Bass, Huggins, Johnson, Crompton, Newall, Ba, Matete, Spellman, Taylor, Gardiner, Thompson

Subs: Richardson, Jessup, Kachosa, Bennette, Burke

