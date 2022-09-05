'A tough night': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Middlesbrough defeat and Ross Stewart injury
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 at Middlesbrough in the Championship – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
By Phil Smith
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:21 pm
Boro’s Riley McGree scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute when he converted Ryan Giles’ low cross.
Sunderland suffered a big injury blow before the match as top scorer Ross Stewart was forced to withdraw from the starting XI due to an injury.
The Black Cats will now prepare for Saturday’s home game against Millwall.
Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Riverside Stadium:
Page 1 of 4