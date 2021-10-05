The Black Cats boss made ten changes to his starting XI following Saturday’s defeat at Portsmouth, with promotion from League One clearly the priority this season.

In a squad which had a mixture of first-team and under-23 players, Denver Hume made his first competitive start of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Dan Neil captained the side.

Under-23s players Kenton Richardson, Oliver Younger, Ellis Taylor, Harrison Sonha and Will Harris got a chance to impress.

Goals from Neil and substitute Stephen Wearne saw the Cats claim all three points in Northern Group F, ahead of a meeting with Manchester United Under-21s at the Stadium of Light next week.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at the LNER Stadium.

1. Lee Burge - 7 Little he could do about Montsma’s late effort and that was a shame as he deserved a clean sheet. Distribution was solid and he made three excellent stops in the first half. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Kenton Richardson - 6 One or two times he was almost caught out being aggressive in his pressing but defended really steadily and looked at ease on a good debut. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Frederik Alves - 7 Eased his way through the game in truth. Defended well and offered plenty of composure in possession. Valuable game time and a good showing. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Oliver Younger - 8 Defended aggressively and made a lot of good interventions. A really strong performance at the heart of defence. 8 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales