Black Cats boss Lee Johnson admitted that talks had gone on longer than anticipated, but said he’s delighted the situation has now been resolved.

While some fans remain annoyed that Hume didn’t sign a new deal sooner, many appear pleased the 23-year-old has finally put pen to paper.

Here’s how some reacted to the news on social media:

Denver Hume training with Sunderland.

@Rollie3333: Good news. He's here, let's get behind him now. He's got a point to prove and he will have to win some over but he's a talent and we need him.

@M_Keeling: It’s a position we were light in so it’s a welcome addition. It dragging on became quite embarrassing and annoying, but we move on.

@davis0688: This lad has absolutely no other option than to perform well from his first match back and then perform consistently. After this contract, the pressure is now huge.

@Philip_RJ89: I get that this will be quite divisive, but I’m glad that it has been resolved and that he is staying. The situation was messy and drawn-out, but I do think Hume can be a more-than-useful player for us this season.

@Hendo1980: Happy with this, was never any rush to get it done with his injury, that back line now has plenty of options

@Grundy_99: Give 100 per cent and I don't care, but he's got work to do to get people back on side

@Dan1879_SAFC: No one knows the real reason that this has taken so long so no point giving him a hard time. He’s signed, he’s our player and a decent one IMO.

@gabenoble12: Decent player at this level, depth now at left back, I’m fairly pleased

@MoravianMackem: Not sure if Denver is also delighted. It seems that due to his injury, no club wanted to sign him, so he stayed where he is. On the other hand, we have decent competition on LB, at least.

@Joecsmith11: Definitely shot himself in the foot this summer playing hardball. He doesn’t get into our starting XI these days for me.. but good to have squad depth

