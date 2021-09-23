As first goal in red and white for the on-loan Everton attacker Nathan Broadhead was added to by Luke O’Nien’s second half strike as Lee Johnson’s side produced an impressive display to see off their League One rivals.

And now the Black Cats will take on Championship opposition for the second time in the cup this season after overcoming Blackpool in round two.

The trip to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium will be the second time the Black Cats have met the Hoops in the League Cup after a 2-1 success in 2016’s competition under David Moyes.

Sunderland's Kevin Phillips scored a memorable goal away to Queens Park Rangers in 1999. Mandatory Credit: Phil Cole /Allsport.

And it got us here at the Sunderland Echo thinking about the Wearsiders’ most recent trips to QPR – the good and the bad.

Sunderland’s most recent trip to face QPR came in the Championship in 2018 where Chris Coleman’s side slipped to a 1-0 defeat after a calamitous error from Jason Steele saw the goalkeeper sent off. The now Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for the R’s as the Black Cats failed to register a single shot on target. Not one to be remembered for Sunderland supporters. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

A winless start to the Premier League campaign under Moyes was not reflected in the League Cup as the Black Cats secured their second win of the competition at Loftus Road. Irishman McNair scored twice to cancel out former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro’s strike on the hour mark. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

If you are ever in need of a first win, or a first goal, of the season then Sunderland have been known to be very charitable and that was the case early in the 2014-15 campaign as Charlie Austin scored QPR’s first goal of the campaign to seal their first points of the campaign to inflict a first defeat on Gus Poyet’s Sunderland. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

Sunderland’s relegation fears were heightened after Martin O’Neill’s side surrendered a lead back in March 2013. Two stunning strikes from Andros Townsend and Jermaine Jenas added to Loic Remy’s first half equaliser to cancel out Steven Fletcher’s opener. Boss O’Neill would part company at the Stadium of Light three weeks later. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The O’Neill era began well at QPR in December 2011 as the Black Cats secured a second win in three games to start life under the Northern Irishman. A devastating breakaway goal from Stephane Sessegnon put Sunderland 2-0 in front and cruising towards three points before Heidar Helguson and Jamie Mackie levelled within the space of four minutes. But a late header from Wes Brown handed Sunderland a dramatic win and an early Christmas present. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Goals from Grant Leadbitter and Daryl Murphy handed Roy Keane his seventh league win as Sunderland manager and would be the start of a run which would see the Black Cats win 20 of their remaining 27 games of the season – losing just three. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

A classic game of two halves saw Sunderland’s promotion push gain real momentum under Mick McCarthy in April 2005. The Black Cats were deservedly behind at the break thanks to Danny Shittu’s goal but would be level on terms inside a minute of the restart through Andy Welsh’s smart finish in front of a packed away end. Chris Brown put Sunderland ahead before Julio Arca capped a mesmerising second half display for one of the better memories of trips to QPR in recent history. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

A 2-2 draw with QPR may not be anything to remember on the face of it but this particular fixture will be remembered by Sunderland fans for an exquisite goal from Kevin Phillips upon his return from injury. Peter Reid’s side had dealt well in the absence of Phillips losing just two of 19 games but the Black Cats legend announced his return from a four-month layoff in style with a superb volley with the outside of his foot just 33 minutes into his return. \ Mandatory Credit: Phil Cole /Allsport