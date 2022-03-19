Alex Neil’s side created the better chances for most of the match but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

The game opened up in the closing stages as both sides had opportunities to win the match, yet neither could open the scoring.

Sunderland now have seven games remaining this season as they try to secure a play-off place.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at the LNER Stadium:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Anthony Patterson - 7 Composed in his distribution and having barely been tested through the game, made one very good stop to deny Liam Cullen’s close-range header. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Carl Winchester - 6 Couldn’t quite deliver the right cross from a couple of promising positions; generally comfortable in the ball and rarely troubled defensively. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Bailey Wright - 7 Won most of his duels and cut out one very dangerous cross in the second half. Comfortable in the middle of the back three. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Dennis Cirkin - 7 Defended well throughout and stepped forward with the ball well on the left of the back three. Another solid performance from an improving player. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales