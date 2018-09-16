'A draw was a fair result' says Sunderland Under-23s manager Elliott Dickman

Sunderland Under-23s manager Elliott Dickman believes his side's 1-1 draw with Norwich was a fair result.

The young Black Cats fell behind midway through the first half when Ant Idah opened the scoring, before defender Jack Bainbridge equalised on the stroke of half-time at the Stadium of Light.

In an end-to-end game, Sunderland started the brighter of the two sides but rode their luck at times in the second half.

Still, Dickman was pleased with his side's performance.

"We had chances (early on) hit the post and had another couple of half opportunities so I think if we score one of them it obviously gives us something to protect and hold onto," said the Sunderland boss.

"To concede like we did was disappointing and then both teams had chances as the game progressed and both teams were very committed.

"I'm delighted with our lads, their attitude how they worked, in spells there was some nice football but we're not satisfied with that we want them to try and dominate the ball a little bit better if they can."

Sunderland saw less of the ball as the match wore on but always looked a threat on the break, especially through the lively Benji Kimpioka,

Kimpioka trained with the first team during pre-season, and Jack Ross has been keeping an eye on him.

"Benji's done great he's still got a lot of leaning to do, he's still got a lot of developing to do," said Dickman.

"The first-team staff are well aware of Benji so it'll just be a case of seeing how he goes over time."

At the other end Sunderland looked vunrable when dealing with long balls over the top, but Dickman was pleased with how his side adapted.

"A couple of times we did let them in a little bit easy but I think a draw was a fair result," he added.