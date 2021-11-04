That’s after the Black Cats suffered defeat in each of their last three League One fixtures against Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting Sunderland and League One stories from around the web:

Nigel Clough talks Sunderland ahead of clash

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough has delivered his verdict on Sunderland ahead of the pair’s meeting in the FA Cup first round this weekend.

The game, taking place on Wearside this Saturday, will be the second successive season Mansfield have contested an FA Cup first round clash at the Stadium of Light.

The Stags came out on top last season in a 1-0 win,

“It was an eerie Stadium of Light with no fans and no noise last year,” said Clough, who watched from the stands after being installed as manager days before, told the Mansfield Chad.

“I saw an honest Mansfield give everything and deservedly get the win.

“It lifted everyone, people were low and the result lifted things.

“We are encountering a different Sunderland, they have improved tremendously over the last 12 months.

“They have a much better squad, as shown by them beating QPR to get to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals despite resting players.

“The league remains their priority and they will pick a team that reflects that. I’m sure they would like to win but not at the price of risking players.”

