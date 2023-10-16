News you can trust since 1873
97 iconic retro photos of loyal Sunderland fans showing their support from 1990 to 2014 - gallery

Sunderland’s support home and away over the years has been staggering.
By James Copley
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

The Black Cats’ support always travels in huge numbers with crowds at the Stadium of Light regularly up there as the highest in the land – here, we take a look at the best retro photos of Sunderland fans over the years:

Nyron Nosworthy of Sunderland celebrates with the fans after the Championship match between Luton Town and Sunderland at Kenilworth Road on May 6, 2007.

1. Sunderland fans

Nyron Nosworthy of Sunderland celebrates with the fans after the Championship match between Luton Town and Sunderland at Kenilworth Road on May 6, 2007. Photo: Clive Rose

Sunderland fans celebrate their 1-0 victory and the championship after the Championship match between Sunderland and Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on May 8, 2005.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans celebrate their 1-0 victory and the championship after the Championship match between Sunderland and Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on May 8, 2005. Photo: Michael Steele

A young Sunderland fan watches the Division One play-off final against Charlton Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London. The match ended in a 4-4 draw after extra time and Charlton Athletic went on to win 7-6 on penalties in 1997.

3. Sunderland fans

A young Sunderland fan watches the Division One play-off final against Charlton Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London. The match ended in a 4-4 draw after extra time and Charlton Athletic went on to win 7-6 on penalties in 1997. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Sunderland fans celebrate the equalizer during the Premiership match between Aston Villa and Sunderland at Villa Park back in 2000

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans celebrate the equalizer during the Premiership match between Aston Villa and Sunderland at Villa Park back in 2000 Photo: Laurence Griffiths

