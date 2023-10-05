92 brilliant photos as 38,120 loyal fans watch Sunderland win over Watford - gallery
Sunderland cemented their early-season play-off position with a 2-0 win over Watford at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.
By Phil Smith
Published 5th Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
Niall Huggins scored a superb individual goal to break the deadlock towards the end of a first half in which there was little between the teams, but Abdoullah Ba doubled his side's advantage after the interval and from there it was a comfortable night for Tony Mowbray's side.
38,120 watched the game, with a special standing ovation in honour of Bradley Lowery in the 6th minute.
