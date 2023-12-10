Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over West Brom – with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, took charge of the team following Tony Mowbray’s sacking earlier in the week.

After a goalless first half, Sunderland took the lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick, before Dan Neil added a second six minutes from time.

West Brom substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Baggies but it was too little too late.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over West Brom – with our cameras in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland fans Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over West Brom – with our cameras in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland fans Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over West Brom – with our cameras in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales