91 stunning photos of Sunderland fans as 40,101 watch Black Cats defeat West Brom - gallery

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over West Brom – with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 10th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT

An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, took charge of the team following Tony Mowbray’s sacking earlier in the week.

After a goalless first half, Sunderland took the lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick, before Dan Neil added a second six minutes from time.

West Brom substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Baggies but it was too little too late.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day:

1. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

