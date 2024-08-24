Romaine Mundle replaced the departing Jack Clarke in Régis Le Bris’ starting XI for the game against Burnley and duly repaid his manager’s faith by netting the opening goal.
With around five minutes to go team captain Dan Neil was sent off for a second bookable offence as Sunderland looked to hold onto the win. Régis Le Bris’ side, though, managed to hold on and make it three from three in the league without a goal conceded. The Black Cats now also top the Championship after three games played.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid:
