Sunderland boast a number of highly exciting youth players in their academy set-up.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Few clubs utilise youth quite like Sunderland do. The Black Cats have normalised a reliance on emerging talent to such an extent that it can sometimes be easy to forget just how inexperienced many of their first team squad actually are.

And by the same metric, it means that there is not always an awful lot of a gap between the senior side and their youth counterparts. From a player’s point of view, that blurring of the lines must represent a notable incentive, and from a supporter’s perspective, it means that keeping an eye on the academy is always a good idea. You never know who might make the step up next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, we’ve picked out a handful of players who we believe could feature prominently for Regis Le Bris’ first team in the future - and who could save Sunderland millions in the transfer market in the process...

Tommy Watson

Arguably the most exciting talent emerging from Sunderland’s youth set-up at the time of writing, Watson is a tricky, fleet-footed winger who is freakishly reminiscent of the recently departed Jack Clarke. From his slight frame to his velcro touch, it is almost as if Watson is a clone of his former teammate, and as time goes by, expect to see more and more of him in the first team picture. Recent reports suggested that Brighton had made a late bid to prise him away from the Stadium of Light in the closing stages of the transfer window, which, given the Seagulls’ knack for identifying gems, is a ringing endorsement in and of itself.

Trey Ogunsuyi

When Luis Hemir sealed a move to Juventus in the dying embers of the summer transfer window, perhaps nobody will have been as quietly pleased as Ogunsuyi. The Portuguese striker’s departure will allow the 17-year-old to move back up to U21 level to continue his development, and he is already making good on the fresh opportunity, scoring against Liverpool in a Premier League 2 match on Monday evening. Clinical, physical, and precociously cunning in his movement, Ogunsuyi has the potential to be very special.

Harrison Jones

Jones was handed his senior debut in last month’s EFL Cup defeat at the hands of Preston North End, and frequently wears the captain’s armband for the U21s despite being just 19. A metronomic presence in the centre of midfield, he is combative and composed in equal measure, and looks to have a bright future on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Luke Bell

Another who is playing beyond his years, Bell only turned 18 in June, but is establishing himself as a regular at U21 level. Fierce in the tackle and sharp in his reading of the game, the centre-back is yet to make his senior bow for the first team, but will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of several of his teammates in the coming months.

Tymur Tutierov

An attacker of boundless potential, Tutierov is blessed with an immense burst of pace and a decent eye for goal. Already a Ukrainian youth international, he was included in Regis Le Bris’ match day squad for Sunderland’s trip to Portsmouth last weekend, and will be hoping to continue knocking on the door for first team consideration this season.

Elias Lenz

Signed from RB Leipzig over the summer, Lenz is a defensively-minded midfielder who can also drop into a back four. His first few weeks in England have been disrupted somewhat by a concussion, but there is no denying that he is a hugely promising prospect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Neild

Neild is a midfielder with an eye for goal and the capability to dictate tempo from the centre of the park. Younger than many on this list, and still playing at U18 level, it might be a little while before we see him in the first team, but if he continues on his current trajectory then the future is very bright indeed.

Rhys Walsh

Arriving from Glentoran in January, Walsh will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Irish league alumnus Trai Hume by one day playing his way into the senior side. Last season he racked up five goal involvements in 10 appearances for the U18s, and hopes are high for the left winger.

Matty Young

And finally, the man who many regard as the natural successor to Anthony Patterson’s number one jersey on Wearside. Young is a massive talent, and at the age of 17, is already playing senior football having been sent out on loan to Salford City this summer. He’s not first choice at his new club, but he is very highly-rated.