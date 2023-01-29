Sunderland have signed a plethora of young talent to supplement the options at Tony Mowbray’s disposal - but which other youngsters could they target to help make an instant impact in the team?

A renewed focus on signing young players, both on permanent and loan deals, have boosted Sunderland’s squad and are a major reason for their current successes in the Championship.

After a slow start, the Black Cats have been busy this window, but recent injury blows and transfers out of their control mean Sunderland may need to strengthen in midfield and in attack before the window closes at 11pm on Tuesday.

Here, we take a look at nine stars of the future that Sunderland could look to sign and add to their ranks of talented youngsters.

Would you like to see any of these join the Black Cats this month? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Stefan Bajcetic Liverpool's injury problems has meant Bajcetic has had exposure to first-team football this season, impressing enough to earn a contract extension at Anfield. The future is bright for the centre-midfielder and although he is on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp's squad right now, he may be better suited to getting regular first-team football on-loan away from the club.

Bobby Clark Clark rose through the ranks at Newcastle United before being signed by Liverpool in summer 2022. Son of former Black Cat Lee Clark, Bobby has made an impression on Merseyside and has featured in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup for the Reds this season. Like his father, Clark predominantly plays in the middle of midfield but can play out wide if required.

Joe Hugill The former Sunderland youngster has netted six goals in just five Premier League 2 appearances this season. He has consistently scored goals in the youth ranks at Manchester United but has yet to make the step up to senior football.

Zidane Iqbal Middlesbrough have recently been credited with an interest in the Manchester United youngster and based on his performances this season, it's not hard to understand why they may be interested in his services. Iqbal is a supremely talented midfielder and someone that Sunderland could look to sign on-loan this season to help strengthen their options in the middle of the park.