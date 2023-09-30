News you can trust since 1873
89 brilliant photos of ecstatic Sunderland fans as 3,886 watch emphatic Sheffield Wednesday win - gallery

Sunderland comfortably beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Hillsborough in front of an almost 4,000-strong away end.
By Phil Smith
Published 30th Sep 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 13:33 BST

Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner in the 5th minute, before Jack Clarke added a second two minutes later.

Clarke then scored again from the penalty spot in the 31st minute following a foul on Mason Burstow in the box.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the night

1. Sunderland fans at Sheff Wed

Sunderland fans were thrilled as their side ran out emphatic 3-0 winners at Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans were thrilled as their side ran out emphatic 3-0 winners at Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans were thrilled as their side ran out emphatic 3-0 winners at Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans were thrilled as their side ran out emphatic 3-0 winners at Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Frank Reid

