88 superb photos of 2,592 strong loyal Sunderland away end during Stoke City loss - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 08:40 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 08:43 BST

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the seventh minute when Ryan Mmaee opened the scoring, but reacted well when Jack Clarke equalised three minutes later.

Stoke retook the lead shortly after half-time, though, when Luke McNally headed home Daniel Johnson’s corner.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of loyal Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

1. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

