86 photos of Sunderland fans as 42,019 watch painful 5-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers - gallery

Sunderland faced Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Easter Monday – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 08:31 BST

Sunderland, though, were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light during an embarrassing game for Black Cats fans.

Mike Dodds’ side fell two goals down in the first half after a brace from Sammie Szmodics. The visitors then quickly put the game beyond doubt as Ryan Hedges and Tyhys Dolen got on the scoresheet within nine minutes of the restart.

Chris Rigg did pull a goal back for the hosts before Blackburn substitute Andrew Moran made it 5-1 nine minutes from time. Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day:

Sunderland faced Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Easter Monday – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland faced Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Easter Monday – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light in front of their loyal fans.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light in front of their loyal fans. Photo: FRANK REID 2024

Photo Sales
Sunderland were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light in front of their loyal fans.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light in front of their loyal fans. Photo: FRANK REID 2024

Photo Sales
Sunderland were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light in front of their loyal fans.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light in front of their loyal fans. Photo: James Copley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 22
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBlackburn RoversStadium of LightBlack CatsSammie SzmodicsRyan Hedges

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.