Sunderland, though, were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light during an embarrassing game for Black Cats fans.
Mike Dodds’ side fell two goals down in the first half after a brace from Sammie Szmodics. The visitors then quickly put the game beyond doubt as Ryan Hedges and Tyhys Dolen got on the scoresheet within nine minutes of the restart.
Chris Rigg did pull a goal back for the hosts before Blackburn substitute Andrew Moran made it 5-1 nine minutes from time. Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day:
1 / 22
