News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

84 photos of loyal Sunderland fans as 41,777 watch poor Swansea City performance at Stadium of Light - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 25th Feb 2024, 08:57 GMT

Mike Dodds’ side fell a goal down in the 19th minute when Swans winger Ronald opened the scoring. The Brazilian then netted his second of the match nine minutes later, while the visitors could have scored more in the first half. Luke O’Nien managed to pull a goal back for Sunderland 13 minutes from time but it was too little too late.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans and players throughout the game courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: FRANK REID 2024

Photo Sales
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 21
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium of LightSwansea CitySunderlandSwanseaLuke O'Nien