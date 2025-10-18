80 amazing photos of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sunderland fans as Keel Crossing footbridge opens against Wolves

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 18th Oct 2025, 19:00 BST

Sunderland fans gathered in huge numbers as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus joined club legends to open the new Keel Crossing Bridge

Sunderland supporters turned out in huge numbers to celebrate the official opening of the Keel Crossing Bridge, a landmark development linking the Sheepfolds area to the Stadium of Light. The event had a real sense of occasion, with club owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus attending alongside his brother Maurice, while Sunderland legends Kevin Ball and Kevin Phillips also joined the celebrations.

Fans lined the new bridge, waving scarves and posing for photos as the ribbon was cut – marking another milestone in the club’s ongoing regeneration both on and off the pitch. Louis-Dreyfus spent time chatting with supporters and didn’t refuse a single photo request, taking almost half an hour to make his way toward the stadium amid the excitement.

Our photographers were on hand to capture the best moments as supporters, old and new, came together to mark another proud day on Wearside:

 Sunderland fans pictured before the game against Wolves at the Stadium of Light as the Keel Crossing footbridge officially opened to the public. Photo by Frank Reid. 

1.  Sunderland fans

 Sunderland fans pictured before the game against Wolves at the Stadium of Light as the Keel Crossing footbridge officially opened to the public. Photo by Frank Reid.  | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans pictured before the game against Wolves at the Stadium of Light as the Keel Crossing footbridge officially opened to the public. Photo by Frank Reid. 

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans pictured before the game against Wolves at the Stadium of Light as the Keel Crossing footbridge officially opened to the public. Photo by Frank Reid.  | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans pictured before the game against Wolves at the Stadium of Light as the Keel Crossing footbridge officially opened to the public. Photo by Frank Reid. 

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans pictured before the game against Wolves at the Stadium of Light as the Keel Crossing footbridge officially opened to the public. Photo by Frank Reid.  | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans pictured before the game against Wolves at the Stadium of Light as the Keel Crossing footbridge officially opened to the public. Photo by Frank Reid. 

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans pictured before the game against Wolves at the Stadium of Light as the Keel Crossing footbridge officially opened to the public. Photo by Frank Reid.  | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 20
Next Page
Related topics:Kyril Louis-DreyfusSupportersSunderlandStadium of LightRibbon
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice