74 brilliant photos of Sunderland fans at Stadium of Light during tough 2023-24 season

By James Copley
Published 9th Jun 2024, 09:00 BST

Sunderland fans once again showed their class and passion during the 2023-24 season

Although it was a disappointing season for Sunderland on the field, supporters in the stands once again showed their passion and class during the 2023-24 season.

The Stadium of Light boasted an average attendance of 41,158 last campaign despite Sunderland;’s 16th finish in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during the 23-24 campaign.

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season.

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season.

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season.

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandStadium of LightSupporters

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.