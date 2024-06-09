Although it was a disappointing season for Sunderland on the field, supporters in the stands once again showed their passion and class during the 2023-24 season.
The Stadium of Light boasted an average attendance of 41,158 last campaign despite Sunderland;’s 16th finish in the Championship.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light during the 23-24 campaign.
1 / 19
