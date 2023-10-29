Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Norwich – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 23rd minute when Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring despite appeals for offside in the build-up.

Sunderland reacted well, though, and took the lead before half-time after goals from Trai Hume and Dan Neil.

Jack Clarke then secured the win when he was fouled by Kenny McLean in the Norwich box, before converting the subsequent penalty.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans during the game courtesy of Frank Reid:

