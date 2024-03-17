67 superb photos of passionate Sunderland fans as 41,478 watch 0-0 draw against QPR in Championship - gallery

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 17th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT

In a game of few chances, Mike Dodds’ side stopped a six-game losing run, while keeping their first clean sheet since New Year’s Day. The result leaves Sunderland 12th in the Championship table with eight games remaining this season.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day:

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

1. Sunderland supporters

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

2. Sunderland supporters

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

3. Sunderland supporters

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

4. Sunderland supporters

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandQPRStadium of Light