Sunderland’s support home and away over the years has been staggering.
The Black Cats’ support always travels in huge numbers with crowds at the Stadium of Light regularly up there as the highest in the land – here, we take a look at the best retro photos of Sunderland fans over the years:
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans celebrate their 1-0 victory and the championship after the Championship match between Sunderland and Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on May 8, 2005. Photo: Michael Steele
2. Sunderland fans
A young Sunderland fan watches the Division One play-off final against Charlton Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London. The match ended in a 4-4 draw after extra time and Charlton Athletic went on to win 7-6 on penalties in 1997. Photo: Shaun Botterill
3. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans celebrate the equalizer during the Premiership match between Aston Villa and Sunderland at Villa Park back in 2000 Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans are disappointed to be relegated after the Premiership match between Birmingham City and Sunderland at St. Andrews, Birmingham on April 12 2003. Photo: Gary M. Prior