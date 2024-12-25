The Black Cats’ support always travels in huge numbers with crowds at the Stadium of Light regularly up there as the highest in the land –here, we take a look at the best retro photos of Sunderland fans over the years:
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans celebrate their 1-0 victory and the championship after the Championship match between Sunderland and Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on May 8, 2005. Photo: Michael Steele
2. Sunderland fans
A young Sunderland fan watches the Division One play-off final against Charlton Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London. The match ended in a 4-4 draw after extra time and Charlton Athletic went on to win 7-6 on penalties in 1997. Photo: Shaun Botterill
3. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans celebrate the equalizer during the Premiership match between Aston Villa and Sunderland at Villa Park back in 2000 Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans are disappointed to be relegated after the Premiership match between Birmingham City and Sunderland at St. Andrews, Birmingham on April 12 2003. Photo: Gary M. Prior
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.