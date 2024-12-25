67 stunning retro images of passionate Sunderland fans showing their support over the years - gallery

Published 18th Dec 2024, 09:01 GMT
Updated 25th Dec 2024, 16:00 GMT

Sunderland’s support home and away over the years has been staggering.

The Black Cats’ support always travels in huge numbers with crowds at the Stadium of Light regularly up there as the highest in the land –here, we take a look at the best retro photos of Sunderland fans over the years:

Sunderland fans celebrate their 1-0 victory and the championship after the Championship match between Sunderland and Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on May 8, 2005.

A young Sunderland fan watches the Division One play-off final against Charlton Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London. The match ended in a 4-4 draw after extra time and Charlton Athletic went on to win 7-6 on penalties in 1997.

Sunderland fans celebrate the equalizer during the Premiership match between Aston Villa and Sunderland at Villa Park back in 2000

Sunderland fans are disappointed to be relegated after the Premiership match between Birmingham City and Sunderland at St. Andrews, Birmingham on April 12 2003.

