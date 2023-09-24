61 photos of passionate Sunderland fans as 41,581 watch Cardiff City game at Stadium of Light - gallery
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light – with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.
The Black Cats dominated possession for large spells but couldn't find a breakthrough against a compact Bluebirds defence.
Cardiff then nicked a late winner when defender Mark McGuinness headed home Ryan Wintle’s corner three minutes from time.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid:
