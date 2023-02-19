News you can trust since 1873
56 brilliant photos of fans as 38,685 watch Sunderland draw against Bristol City - photo gallery

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

By James Copley
2 minutes ago

Jack Clarke opened the scoring just before the hour mark when he cut in from the right and fired a shot into the top corner.

Tony Mowbray’s side appeared to be heading towards a third consecutive victory before Trai Hume brought down substitute Jay Dasilva in the box, allowing Nahki Wells to convert from the penalty spot.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our snapper Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in the Championship with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo: Frank Reid

