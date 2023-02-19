Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

Jack Clarke opened the scoring just before the hour mark when he cut in from the right and fired a shot into the top corner.

Tony Mowbray’s side appeared to be heading towards a third consecutive victory before Trai Hume brought down substitute Jay Dasilva in the box, allowing Nahki Wells to convert from the penalty spot.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our snapper Frank Reid:

1 . Sunderland fans

