Wilson Isidor made his full Sunderland debut at Vicarage Road after Eliezer Mayenda was ruled out with an injury.

Dan Ballard was also missing from the squad with Chris Mepham continuing at the heart of defence. Mayenda had started every league game so far this season but Isidor was given a chance to impress Regis Le Bris from the start.

Abdoullah Ba was handed his first appearance in a matchday squad since the win over Sheffield Wednesday in August, while Ian Poveda was also back in the squad after a recent thigh complaint. Alan Browne was absent after a recent knee injury, though he is expected to return to the squad soon

Watford took the lead in the first half through Festy Ebosele and could have fallen further behind at various points in the opening 45 with the home side well on top for the majority. After the break, Isidor netted an equaliser for Sunderland after turning home Patrick Roberts’ superb cross to level the scores with 48 minutes played.

With the game heading towards a draw, Dan Neil gave away a penalty, which was scored by Tom Dele-Bashiru, which turned out to be the winner on the day as the Black Cats succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the Championship away from home.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day at Vicarage Road as 2,000 Mackems descended on Watford for the game:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland lost to Watford at Vicarage Road in the Championship on Saturday - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland fans Sunderland lost to Watford at Vicarage Road in the Championship on Saturday - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action | Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland fans Sunderland lost to Watford at Vicarage Road in the Championship on Saturday - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action | Frank Reid Photo Sales