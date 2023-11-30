News you can trust since 1873
54 fantastic photos of Sunderland's loyal supporters braving the cold to watch disappointing Huddersfield defeat - gallery

Sunderland fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night, with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.
By Phil Smith
Published 30th Nov 2023, 10:20 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT

The visitors took the lead through Michal Helik and though Luke O'Nien levelled the scores shortly before the break, Delano Burgzorg scored a winner against the run of play. It means Tony Mowbray’s side have lost more ground on the top six.

Here, though, we take look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the noght:

