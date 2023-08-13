Sunderland were beaten in front of a high away crowd at Deepdale on Saturday – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

The Black Cats fell behind in the 25th minute when Mads Frokjaer’s effort deflected into Sunderland’s net off Will Keane, as goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was wrong-footed.

Sunderland responded well, as Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty just six minutes later, but couldn’t maintain their momentum in the second half.

Frokjaer then scored the winner just before the hour mark after a low finish past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.Here, we take a look at the best fan photos from throughout the day:

