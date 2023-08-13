News you can trust since 1873
54 fantastic photos of passionate 5,706-strong Sunderland away end against Preston North End at Deepdale - gallery

Sunderland were beaten in front of a high away crowd at Deepdale on Saturday – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 13th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 16:01 BST

The Black Cats fell behind in the 25th minute when Mads Frokjaer’s effort deflected into Sunderland’s net off Will Keane, as goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was wrong-footed.

Sunderland responded well, as Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty just six minutes later, but couldn’t maintain their momentum in the second half.

Frokjaer then scored the winner just before the hour mark after a low finish past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.Here, we take a look at the best fan photos from throughout the day:

Sunderland fans at Preston North end as the Black Cats lost 2-1 at Deepdale in the Championship.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Preston North end as the Black Cats lost 2-1 at Deepdale in the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans at Preston North end as the Black Cats lost 2-1 at Deepdale in the Championship.

2. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Preston North end as the Black Cats lost 2-1 at Deepdale in the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans at Preston North end as the Black Cats lost 2-1 at Deepdale in the Championship.

3. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Preston North end as the Black Cats lost 2-1 at Deepdale in the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland fans at Preston North end as the Black Cats lost 2-1 at Deepdale in the Championship.

4. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Preston North end as the Black Cats lost 2-1 at Deepdale in the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid

