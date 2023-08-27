Sunderland played out a goalless draw against Coventry City at the CBS Arena – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
The hosts saw more of the ball in the first half, with Sunderland defending in numbers to keep their opponents at bay. Both sides found more space after the interval, yet neither could find a breakthrough and the game ended goalless.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the afternoon.
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland played out a goalless draw against Coventry City at the CBS Arena – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Sunderland fans
Sunderland played out a goalless draw against Coventry City at the CBS Arena – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Sunderland fans
Sunderland played out a goalless draw against Coventry City at the CBS Arena – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Sunderland fans
Sunderland played out a goalless draw against Coventry City at the CBS Arena – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid