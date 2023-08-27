News you can trust since 1873
52 fantastic photos of passionate Sunderland fans away at Coventry City in Championship - gallery

Sunderland played out a goalless draw against Coventry City at the CBS Arena – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 27th Aug 2023, 09:18 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

The hosts saw more of the ball in the first half, with Sunderland defending in numbers to keep their opponents at bay. Both sides found more space after the interval, yet neither could find a breakthrough and the game ended goalless.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the afternoon.

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

