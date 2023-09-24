News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

52 amazing photos of England fans as 41,947 watch 2-1 Scotland win at sold-out Stadium of Light - gallery

England defeated Scotland at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 24th Sep 2023, 07:16 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 07:26 BST

England defeated Scotland at Sunderland's Stadium of Light to win their first Women's Nations League match. Headed goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp gave the Lionesses the lead before Kirsty Hanson got one back for Scotland in injury time.

However, the Lionesses managed to hold on for the win in front of a sell-out crowd at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans in attendance courtesy of Cris Fryatt:

England defeated Scotland at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

1. England fans

England defeated Scotland at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
England defeated Scotland at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

2. England fans

England defeated Scotland at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
England defeated Scotland at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

3. Lucy Bronze

England defeated Scotland at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
England defeated Scotland at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

4. England fans

England defeated Scotland at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandEnglandStadium of LightSunderland