England defeated Scotland at Sunderland 's Stadium of Light to win their first Women's Nations League match. Headed goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp gave the Lionesses the lead before Kirsty Hanson got one back for Scotland in injury time.

However, the Lionesses managed to hold on for the win in front of a sell-out crowd at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans in attendance courtesy of Cris Fryatt: