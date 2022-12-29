With the year nearly at an end, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout 2022

2022 was the year Sunderland finally ended their four-season stay in League One with promotion to the Championship in the League One play-offs. The Black Cats overcame two legs against Sheffield Wednesday home and away and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

There was much drama along the way, with plenty of wins, losses, and defeats combined with managerial changes… but one thing always remains the same, Sunderland’s superb support.

Here, we take a look at the 50 best pictures of Sunderland fans throughout 2022, with pictures via Frank Reid and Getty.

Sunderland fans in action in 2022 at Wembley Stadium against Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

