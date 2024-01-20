News you can trust since 1873
50 brilliant photos of Sunderland fans as 40,219 watch Michael Beale's side lose to Hull City - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action
By James Copley
Published 20th Jan 2024, 09:19 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 09:30 GMT

After a goalless first half, Michael Beale’s side fell a goal behind in the 71st minute when Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho put the visitors ahead. The result means Sunderland drop to eighth in the Championship table.

Here, though, we take look at the best photos of loyal Sunderland fans during the game against Hull City courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.

1. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

