News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial

50 brilliant photos of passionate Sunderland fans against Real Mallorca during pre-season friendly - gallery

Sunderland faced La Liga side Mallorca today on Wearside at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 30th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST

The clash represented Sunderland's second to last pre-season friendly before next week's game against non-league Hartlepool United at The Vic on Tuesday.

The Black Cats have already played friendly clashes against South Shields, Gateshead, San Antonio, New Mexico and North Carolina, winning all five ties before today’s game against Mallorca.

Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans from yesterday’s game courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

Sunderland fans photographed at the Stadium of Light during the pre-season game against Mallorca. Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans photographed at the Stadium of Light during the pre-season game against Mallorca. Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans photographed at the Stadium of Light during the pre-season game against Mallorca. Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans photographed at the Stadium of Light during the pre-season game against Mallorca. Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans photographed at the Stadium of Light during the pre-season game against Mallorca. Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans photographed at the Stadium of Light during the pre-season game against Mallorca. Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans photographed at the Stadium of Light during the pre-season game against Mallorca. Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans photographed at the Stadium of Light during the pre-season game against Mallorca. Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13
Related topics:SunderlandStadium of LightHartlepool UnitedBlack CatsSouth Shields