Sunderland faced La Liga side Mallorca today on Wearside at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

The clash represented Sunderland's second to last pre-season friendly before next week's game against non-league Hartlepool United at The Vic on Tuesday.

The Black Cats have already played friendly clashes against South Shields, Gateshead, San Antonio, New Mexico and North Carolina, winning all five ties before today’s game against Mallorca.

Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans from yesterday’s game courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans photographed at the Stadium of Light during the pre-season game against Mallorca. Sunderland took the lead in the first half through Hemir before being pegged back early in the second after Mallorca’s equaliser. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

