5 Sunderland players likely to leave in January - and 3 that won't

A number of Sunderland players could be at the centre of transfer speculation in the coming months.

In the end, it was a busy summer of transfer activity for Sunderland. While supporters clamoured for acquisitions throughout much of the window, the Black Cats left it late before announcing a flurry of deadline day arrivals to significantly bolster Regis Le Bris’ ranks, and to bring their tally of incoming additions to nine.

But while plenty of fresh faces joined, a number headed out in the other direction. Whether it be permanently or just on loan, 13 senior players have departed Wearside since the end of last season. Aside from the new signings and outgoings, however, there is a third category - those linked with exits that didn’t happen.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look ahead to the January transfer window to determine which names could be on the move when the market reopens, and which very probably won’t be. Check out the full list below.

Potential Exits

Adil Aouchiche

It looked for all the world as if Aouchiche would play a part in Regis Le Bris’ plans this season after a fairly promising pre-season, but in recent weeks he has dropped out of the first team picture altogether. By no means is the door closed on him making a return to the fold, but you suspect that it will take an awful lot of work, and given how well-stocked Sunderland are in midfield, his time on Wearside may well be coming to an end.

Abdoullah Ba

You could essentially take everything above and repeat it when it comes to Ba’s situation at the Stadium of Light. The attacker is firmly out of favour at the time of writing, and while it is not impossible that he could work his way back into contention, you would imagine that whether it is through the middle or out on the wing, there are just too many ahead of the Frenchman in the pecking order for him to gain any kind of consistent game time.

Joe Anderson

Many expected that Anderson would be sent out on loan during the summer transfer window, but an exit never materialised, and instead the defender has found himself turning out for the U21s on a weekly basis. After having enjoyed a stint with Shrewsbury Town last season, there is every chance that he could seek a similar kind of switch in the winter.

Jewison Bennette

Another who was heavily linked with a move away from the North East over the summer, Bennette continues to shine for the U21s, but is in need of senior minutes if he is to properly develop into the player that many believe he can become. With several transfer windows around Europe still open, he may even leave before January, but if we get to the midpoint of September and he is still on the books at the Stadium of Light, don’t be surprised if he is shipped out in the winter window.

Nazariy Rusyn

Far less likely than some on this list, there is still the distinct possibility that Rusyn could be on his way in January. Much will hinge on how well new signing Ahmed Abdullahi adapts to life in red and white - and, indeed, whether Sunderland sign any other centre forwards when the window reopens - but if Rusyn is fourth or fifth choice at the point of attack come the winter, surely he would have to consider his options.

Going Nowhere

Patrick Roberts

Roberts was touted for a shock late swoop from Luton Town last month, but ultimately, nothing concrete came to pass. Given how well the winger has started the new campaign, however, it would be no great surprise if he attracted more attention in January. Sunderland should be able to rest easy, though - he looks content, he’s playing some superb football, and his contract runs until 2026.

Trai Hume

Another linked with a possible exit in recent months - this time involving Turkish giants Galatasaray - Hume himself has spoken out to suggest that he is very much content with life on Wearside at the moment. He said: "I try and not worry about it [rumours], I let my agent deal with that and I worry about my football. I’m really enjoying my football at Sunderland and I’ve said that since I’ve been there, so I was just focusing on that. That’s a dream [to play in the Premier League] whether that is with Sunderland, which I hope it is, or if someone comes in and buys me. Hopefully it will happen one day but I’m not in any rush."

Tommy Watson

Sunderland held steady in the face of reported bids from Brighton and Hove Albion for Watson during the summer transfer window, and that stubbornness bodes well for the likelihood of the exciting young winger staying put in the North East for a while to come. Expect to see him feature more and more in the first team as times goes by.