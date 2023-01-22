Sunderland recorded a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light – with our cameras in attendance on Wearside.

Tony Mowbray’s side created the better chances in a goalless first half, despite losing captain Corry Evans to an injury.

The Black Cats then took the lead five minutes after half-time when Ross Stewart was awarded a penalty, resulting in a red card for Boro defender Dael Fry.

Stewart’s initial spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Zach Steffen, yet the striker was able to convert the rebound.

Amad then secured the win for the hosts when he beat Steffen with a low finish nine minutes from time.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid:

