From sports stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club. Here, we take a look at the famous faces who support Sunderland:
1. George Clarke
The television presenter is a big Sunderland fan and has posted several times about the club on his Instagram. Photo: YouTube
2. Gary Bennett MBE
Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has definitely become a fan of the club and recently received an MBE Photo: WPA Pool
3. Josh Kelly
The former Rio 2016 Olympic boxer is a big Sunderland fan. Photo: Christopher Lee
4. Jordan Pickford
Like Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford is a Sunderland fan having grown up in the area and come through the club's academy before moving on. Photo: Naomi Baker