47 superb photos of passionate Sunderland fans as 42,714 watch Michael Beale's side beat Preston North End - gallery
Sunderland won 2-0 against Preston North End on New Year’s Day – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
Sunderland started 2024 with a fine win over Preston North End. Alex Pritchard opened the scoring with a long-range effort and Nazariy Rusyn scored his first goal for the club just before half-time to give his side a commanding lead.
Preston dominated the second half but created few chances as Sunderland landed a clean sheet. Here, though we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day as Beale’s side ran out 2-0 winner on the day:
