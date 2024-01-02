Sunderland started 2024 with a fine win over Preston North End . Alex Pritchard opened the scoring with a long-range effort and Nazariy Rusyn scored his first goal for the club just before half-time to give his side a commanding lead.

Preston dominated the second half but created few chances as Sunderland landed a clean sheet. Here, though we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day as Beale’s side ran out 2-0 winner on the day: