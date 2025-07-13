Sunderland won their opening pre-season fixture 4-0 at South Shields, and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action

Wilson Isidor, Romaine Mundle, Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi were all on the scoresheet in the win. Regis Le Bris fielded two different teams for each half.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans courtesy of Chris Fryatt.

