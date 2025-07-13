Sunderland won their opening pre-season fixture 4-0 at South Shields, and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action
Wilson Isidor, Romaine Mundle, Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi were all on the scoresheet in the win. Regis Le Bris fielded two different teams for each half.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans courtesy of Chris Fryatt.
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action at South Shields during pre-season. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action at South Shields during pre-season. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
2. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action at South Shields during pre-season. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action at South Shields during pre-season. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
3. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action at South Shields during pre-season. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action at South Shields during pre-season. Photo by Chris Fryatt. Photo: Sunderland fans in action at South Shields during pre-season. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
4. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action at South Shields during pre-season. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action at South Shields during pre-season. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.