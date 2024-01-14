News you can trust since 1873
46 superb photos of Sunderland fans as 1,965 loyal away end watch 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town at Portman Road - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 14th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Abdoullah Ba set up Jack Clarke to score his 13th goal of the season with an excellent strike.

Ipswich drew level before the interval, though, when the ball deflected into the path of Kayden Jackson to score. Conor Chaplin then headed home the hosts’ winning goal 15 minutes from time when he was left unmarked to convert Leif Davis’ free-kick.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the game at Portman Road:

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action Photo: Ian Horrocks

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action Photo: Ian Horrocks

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action Photo: Ian Horrocks

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action Photo: Ian Horrocks

