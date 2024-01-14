Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Abdoullah Ba set up Jack Clarke to score his 13th goal of the season with an excellent strike.

Ipswich drew level before the interval, though, when the ball deflected into the path of Kayden Jackson to score. Conor Chaplin then headed home the hosts’ winning goal 15 minutes from time when he was left unmarked to convert Leif Davis’ free-kick.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the game at Portman Road:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action Photo: Ian Horrocks Photo Sales

