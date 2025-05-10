46 fantastic photos of Sunderland fans celebrating win against Coventry City in play-offs - gallery

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 10th May 2025, 19:02 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 19:07 BST

Sunderland will take a 2-1 lead over Coventry City into the second leg at the Stadium of Light next week - and our cameras caught the action...

Sunderland will take a 2-1 lead to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night after winning at the CBS Arena on Friday night.

Coventry City dominated possession throughout the game, but Sunderland by and large kept them at arm’s length, taking a lead in the second half against the run of play through Wilson Isidor. Jack Rudoni replied almost immediately, and though the hosts pushed hard for a winner, Eliezer Mayenda capitalised on a poor backpass to seal the win late on.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the day as Sunderland faced Coventry City:

Sunderland fans in action at the CBS Arena as the Black Cats took on Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg. Photo by Ian Horrocks.

1. Sunderland fans

