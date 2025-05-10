Coventry City dominated possession throughout the game, but Sunderland by and large kept them at arm’s length, taking a lead in the second half against the run of play through Wilson Isidor. Jack Rudoni replied almost immediately, and though the hosts pushed hard for a winner, Eliezer Mayenda capitalised on a poor backpass to seal the win late on.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the day as Sunderland faced Coventry City:
1. Sunderland fans
1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the CBS Arena as the Black Cats took on Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg. Photo by Ian Horrocks.
2. Sunderland fans
2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the CBS Arena as the Black Cats took on Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg. Photo by Ian Horrocks
3. Sunderland fans
3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the CBS Arena as the Black Cats took on Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg. Photo by Ian Horrocks.
4. Sunderland fans
4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the CBS Arena as the Black Cats took on Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg. Photo by Ian Horrocks