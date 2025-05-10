Sunderland will take a 2-1 lead to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night after winning at the CBS Arena on Friday night.

Coventry City dominated possession throughout the game, but Sunderland by and large kept them at arm’s length, taking a lead in the second half against the run of play through Wilson Isidor. Jack Rudoni replied almost immediately, and though the hosts pushed hard for a winner, Eliezer Mayenda capitalised on a poor backpass to seal the win late on.