Sunderland recorded their first win of the season after a 2-1 victory over Rotherham with our cameras in action to capture the action.
The Black Cats fell a goal down when Hakeem Odoffin opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 20th minute, yet Tony Mowbray’s side reacted well, drawing level courtesy of Jobe Bellingham’s header two minutes later.
Bellingham then scored again shortly after half-time, converting from inside the box after he was set up by Bradley Dack.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of Chris Fryatt.
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans were left delighted after the Black Cats came from behind to defeat Rotherham United 2-1 in the championship with our photographer Chris Fryatt at the Stadium of Light to capture the action. Photo: Chris Fryatt
2. Sunderland fans
3. Sunderland fans
4. Sunderland fans
