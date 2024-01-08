45 more photos of Sunderland fans showing pride and passion despite 3-0 loss to Newcastle United in front of 44,814 - gallery
Sunderland suffered a 3-0 loss to arch-rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup last weekend – but fans remained loud and proud on the day at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats were defending well until Dan Ballard’s own goal 10 minutes before half-time. Newcastle then doubled their lead straight after the restart when Miguel Almiron set up Alexander Isak to make it before Isak converted a late penalty in stoppage time.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the day with our photographers in and around the ground to capture the emotion of the day:
1 / 11